Missing Soweto woman found dead in KZN pit toilet

Femicide has been an ongoing and escalating issue in South Africa, and according to Africa Check, the rate of femicide in South Africa is five times the global rate. Citizens make an effort to tackle it, but it just continues to affect lives.

Thulisile Claudia Mkhize from Jabulani Mngadi Street in Soweto is one of the women who has added to the devastating statistics.

She was last seen six months ago, after she left for a vacation to Durban with her friends, reports Soweto Urban.

She was later considered a missing person until they found her dead in a pit toilet in KwaZulu-Natal.

Her daughter Nompilo Mvelase said: “It is so hard to believe that she is gone, I remember her saying her last words to me and she seemed like a person that was going to return home. She sounded like an excited person…

“Honestly speaking, my life will never be the same without her. She has been missing for a long period of time, not knowing that she was unsafe wherever she was and that she was fighting for her life as a heartless culprit was murdering her(sic).”

South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) members saw the need to assist the family with funeral arrangements and asked for money from residents in order to donate for the funeral.

“This whole situation is the most sorrowful, we as Sanco members are trying by all means to combat the femicide issue, and men need to be taught a lesson because we feel so unsafe and also uncomfortable wherever we go.

“The most painful part is the deceased was found dead at KwaZulu-Natal after such a long time in a toilet pit, while her family thought she is missing and will probably come back home, and instead she came back home as a corpse.

“We assisted the family with funeral arrangements the best way we could. I hope Mkhize’s family finds closure because this the most upsetting and unforgettable situation, said Joyce Jules the deputy chairperson Sanco ward 46.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.