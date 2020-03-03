Polokwane traffic vehicle stolen and stripped for parts

The department of transport and community safety has condemned incidents where state vehicles were stolen and stripped for parts.

This condemnation follows the robbery of a vehicle which belongs to the Polokwane Traffic Department from the residence of a provincial traffic inspector on Saturday, reports Polokwane Review.

This is the second incident of this kind in the province in the space of a week.

Spokesperson for the department Joel Seabi said the vehicle, a Toyota Hilux, was reportedly parked at a residence in Seshego zone 5 when it was stolen. The police recovered the vehicle in extension 44 on Sunday. It had been stripped of parts and was seemingly abandoned.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday 26 February, an ambulance and it’s crew were hijacked at Stydskraal near Ga-Nchabeleng. The vehicle was later found stripped for parts at Ga-Masemola on Thursday morning. The crew were also found unharmed.

The department of transport and community safety, together with the department of health, urges anyone with information that can lead to arrests of the person(s) involved in these separate incidents to contact their nearest police station. Alternatively, they can also contact the 24-hour Crime Stop number at 086 001 0111.

