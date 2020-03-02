Drakensberg Boys’ Choir School faces further scrutiny following new sexual assault allegations

Warning: This story contains descriptions of sexual nature.

A new sexual assault claim hit the Drakensberg Boys Choir School after the victim’s father came forward alleging the school failed to properly respond to claims that his son was harassed, eNCA reported on Monday.

The new allegations come after a former pupil at the school was due to go on trial following the alleged rape of a boy in October 2018.

It was reported that the assault took place just a week after the first incident.

The father of the second victim said his 12-year-old son called him in a panic on Sunday morning by that time.

According to the father, the boys had placed their beds together to make a large ‘bed’ to watch a movie.

The boy told his father that he had fallen asleep and when he woke up around midnight, one of his peers had his hands in his pants and was fondling him.

It is alleged that the father said he could not reach anyone at the school for most of the day despite his son reporting the matter.

When the victim’s father made contact with the school, he said he was told that “everyone was fine”.

The father then demanded to know why didn’t the school alert him about the incident when his son reported it to the school’s house-father.

He also wanted to know why the incident wasn’t reported to the police.

According to the father of the accuser, the house-father asked the perpetrator and the victim to have a picture taken together to demonstrate that everything was fine.

“My son actually refused to take part in this activity altogether. And he actually reported that to us.

“The law is clear on how schools should respond to incidents of this nature,” he said.

The school’s executive headmaster, Greg Brooks, did not respond to questions at the time of publication.

