Tongaat man arrested for stabbing 31-year-old woman

A 28-year-old man from Tongaat, north of Durban, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 31-year-old woman to death on Sunday.

The woman was found with multiple stab wounds in Watsonia Drive, police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said paramedics had already certified the woman dead by the time police arrived on the scene.

“A member of the community told the police that he heard the woman screaming for help and went to investigate. When he got to the house, he stumbled into a man known to the victim, who was aggressive and pushed him before fleeing the scene in his vehicle.”

Mbele said police were still searching for the suspect.

“A full description of the vehicle and suspect was issued. Police launched an operation and the suspect was arrested by the Rapid Response Team at his parent’s home in KwaDukuza. The suspect was arrested for murder and is detained in police custody pending further investigation. He is expected to appear before the Verulam Magistrate’s Court soon.”

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula praised police officers and other law enforcement agencies for the swift arrest.

He appealed to the community to seek professional help to resolve domestic disputes rather than resort to violence.

