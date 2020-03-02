Crime 2.3.2020 12:46 pm

Doctor assaulted after patient dies following medical procedure

Se-Anne Rall
Picture: iStock

It is alleged that a group of men stormed the Lenmed Nu Shifa Hospital in Sydenham and attacked the doctor.

A doctor was assaulted after a patient she had operated on died shortly after the medical procedure, IOL reported.

It is alleged that a group of men stormed the Lenmed Shifa Hospital in Sydenham and attacked the doctor.

The woman, believed to be a gynaecologist, was violently attacked and suffered serious injuries.

According to a statement from the hospital, the relevant authorities are investigating the matter and the hospital will take appropriate action following the outcome.

“Members of the community are encouraged to be aware of inaccurate reports circulating on social media,” read the statement.

“In order to respect the confidentiality of those involved, we are not able to disclose the details of the incident.”

The hospital added that full security teams, systems and backups were in place at all times at the hospital to ensure the safety of patients, visitors, employees and doctors.

At this stage, police have confirmed that a case of assault was being investigated by the Sydenham police.

The docket has been sent to the office of the senior public prosecutor for a decision.

