 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Crime 2.3.2020 06:10 am

Pagad members continue to rot in jail amid parole controversy

Eric Naki
PREMIUM!
Pagad members continue to rot in jail amid parole controversy

PAGAD endorses Unite For Peace march and rally in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images

Justice minister is said to have a huge backlog of parole cases.

The release of parolee Moehydien Pangaker in Cape Town – and the farce it showed the parole system to be when he subsequently allegedly murdered eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk – brought to the fore the plight of three former Pagad members who qualified for parole two years ago but were not released. Ebrahim Jeneker, Abdullah Maasdorp and Mogamat Isaacs were among 11 People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) members who received long jail terms. These included multiple life sentences for murders related to vigilante-style killings of suspected druglords and gang members on the Cape Flats in the late 1990s. Pagad...


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.