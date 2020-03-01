Crime 1.3.2020 01:22 pm

KZN man sought after wife found stabbed to death

Citizen reporter
Authorities outside the property where a woman was stabbed to death. Image: RUSA

It is alleged that a fight broke out between the couple, and that the suspect stabbed his wife before fleeing the scene in a car.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) has appealed to the public for information on Denver Marimuthoo, who is being sought by police after his wife was found murdered in Watsonia, KwaZulu-Natal. 

This after a property owner found Marimuthoo’s wife lying in a pool of blood, and called RUSA. 

Image: RUSA

Tongaat SAPS were at the scene, and established a fight had broken out between the couple.

It is alleged Marimuthoo stabbed his wife multiple times, before fleeing in a blue Hyundai i10, registration number NJ 70350. 

Paramedics at the scene declared the woman dead at the scene. 

Members of the public are urged to called RUSA on 086 1234 333, should have any information, or if they spot Marimuthoo.

They warned that the suspect is considered dangerous and should not be approached. 

