Crime 1.3.2020

Twitter torn after Lady Zamar opens rape case against Sjava

Citizen reporter
Lady Zamar. Image: Twitter/@Lady_Zamar

Lady Zamar was allegedly raped by Sjava after the two musicians performed at the Royal Heritage Festival in Limpopo in 2017, Sunday World has revealed.

Twitter was abuzz on Sunday morning, after Sunday World revealed that musician Lady Zamar has opened a case of rape against ex-lover, Sjava. 

According to reports, Lady Zamar opened the case in November last year at the Lyttleton police station in Pretoria. It has since been transferred to Thohoyandou police station for further investigations. 

The case details how Lady Zamar was allegedly raped by Sjava after the two musicians performed at the Royal Heritage Festival in Limpopo in 2017. 

Since the announcement, Twitter users have been accusing women of not believing that Lady Zamar was raped by Sjava, with some questioning why a case was only being opened almost three years later, and others saying Lady Zamar was only opening the case because Sjava brought his wife to a concert she was performing at.

However, the news did not come as too much of a shock to fans of Lady Zamar, who were aware that she opened up about alleged verbal and sexual abuse suffered at the hands of her ex-lover in October last year. 

You guys are exhausting man. I’ve been saying… Your precious Zulu man is a liar and a cheater. Cheers to every person that didn’t believe me when I told them that that nigga’s married.. coz in your face.. mxm y’all are exhausting.. now y’all wanna drag me coz I didn’t know?,” she said last year, while also addressing rumours of her past relationship with a married man.

She said: “I was abused (verbally and once sexually) and used… I was lied to and cheated on. Did I know? No. Did people tell me who knew? Yes, some… got inboxes and calls .. Did I ask? Yes. Did people I knew know what kind of man he is? Yes. Did they protect him? His friends? Yes.”

Other Twitter users have shown solidarity and support for Lady Zamar, and all women who have been victims of sexual abuse and assault.

Sunday World further reported that Sjava failed to comment on the allegations at the time of going to print.

