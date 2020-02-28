Crime 28.2.2020 06:37 pm

Elderly couple robbed on their farm in Eastern Cape

News24 Wire
Elderly couple robbed on their farm in Eastern Cape

Picture: iStock

Police gave chase and caught up with the men near Cambridge.

An elderly couple survived a house robbery on their farm in Walmer in Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape this week.

One man has been arrested in connection with the incident and a second is at large.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, the two men allegedly broke into the couple’s home on Thursday evening and demanded safe keys, money and firearms from the owners.

“The suspects took firearms, car keys as well house keys before fleeing in the couple’s bakkie,” Kinana said.

“They drove [in] the direction of East London.”

The couple, aged 82 and 87, called the police to report what had happened.

Kinana said police gave chase and caught up with the men near Cambridge.

“[The] suspects opened fire at the chasing team and one suspect was injured and taken to hospital under police guard. The other managed to flee the scene,” said Kinana.

The farm owners did not report any injuries.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘What have we become as a society?’ MEC after ambulance hijacked, stripped and abandoned 27.2.2020
Two suspects arrested after man shot, girl also killed in crossfire 27.2.2020
Cops on the hunt for Western Cape woman linked to child abduction 27.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Carl Niehaus sees Mboweni’s student card, raises him his prison card

Courts EFF disappointed with suspended sentence for Adam Catzavelos

Business The death knell for ‘financial emigration’ has sounded

Health Two South Africans from cruise ship in Japan test positive for coronavirus

Business News Cosatu tells Mboweni to stay in his lane


today in print

Read Today's edition