Elderly couple robbed on their farm in Eastern Cape

An elderly couple survived a house robbery on their farm in Walmer in Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape this week.

One man has been arrested in connection with the incident and a second is at large.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, the two men allegedly broke into the couple’s home on Thursday evening and demanded safe keys, money and firearms from the owners.

“The suspects took firearms, car keys as well house keys before fleeing in the couple’s bakkie,” Kinana said.

“They drove [in] the direction of East London.”

The couple, aged 82 and 87, called the police to report what had happened.

Kinana said police gave chase and caught up with the men near Cambridge.

“[The] suspects opened fire at the chasing team and one suspect was injured and taken to hospital under police guard. The other managed to flee the scene,” said Kinana.

The farm owners did not report any injuries.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.