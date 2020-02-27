Crime 27.2.2020 08:42 pm

‘What have we become as a society?’ MEC after ambulance hijacked, stripped and abandoned

News24 Wire
‘What have we become as a society?’ MEC after ambulance hijacked, stripped and abandoned

Picture for illustration. Ambulance drivers drove through Port Elizabeth townships last week pleading for protection against criminals. Photo: Joseph Chirume / GroundUp

The ambulance was en route to the EMS station in Ga-Nchabeleng after transporting a patient to Jane Furse Hospital when it was hijacked.

An ambulance was found stripped on Thursday morning after it was hijacked on Wednesday night in Strydkraal, Ga-Nchabeleng, Limpopo.

The ambulance was en route to the EMS station in Ga-Nchabeleng after transporting a patient to Jane Furse Hospital when it was hijacked.

Crew members, who were in the Toyota Quantum, were robbed of their personal belongings. They were unharmed.

Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba condemned the act and called on residents, who may have any information, to assist the police with their investigation.

“It is quite unfathomable how a sane person can target such a valuable and sensitive community resource like an ambulance. Doesn’t anyone care that a community member, a relative or even a parent or sibling can lose their lives due to the non-availability of an ambulance because the one available has been hijacked and stripped for parts? What have we become as a society?

“We are pleading with anyone who might know something to come forward and assist the police so that the suspects can be arrested,” Ramathuba said.

The department said it procured 50 ambulances annually to beef up its fleet, but the impact was, however, minimal because of theft and hijackings.

“If it is not theft or hijacking of ambulances, it is nurses and guards at clinics who are targeted by these criminals which then thwart our efforts to render an effective 24-hour service,” Ramathuba added.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said no arrests have been made yet and investigations were continuing.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Two suspects arrested after man shot, girl also killed in crossfire 27.2.2020
Cops on the hunt for Western Cape woman linked to child abduction 27.2.2020
12 alleged robbers arrested 5 hours after cash-in-transit heist in North West 26.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business How much of your day do you spend working just to pay tax?

Columns Our parole system needs an overhaul

Local News Title deed tangle has residents fearing they’ll lose their homes

Budget 2020 Bigger fuel levies, smaller transport spend worry AA

Education UPDATE: Kidnapped Gauteng pupil has been found


today in print

Read Today's edition