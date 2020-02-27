Pupil stabbed while trying to break up fight at Limpopo school

A 17-year-old pupil at Tshinavhe High at Vyeboom in the Vuwani area was stabbed by a fellow pupil while in class last Thursday.

Dakalo Mudau, a Grade 10 pupil, was reportedly stabbed while trying to break up an altercation between the suspect in the case and another pupil, reports Review Online.

Dakalo’s father, Moses, said he was shocked to hear his son had been stabbed while attending school, and wants peace of mind that when his child attends school he will be safe.

“The school must ensure the safety of our children. Learners are supposed to be safe inside school premises,” he told CV.

He was adamant that security should be increased.

“How is it possible that learners carry weapons to school without anyone knowing it? I blame the school for not protecting my son. When we send children to school, we entrust them with the safety of our children, but they failed us,” Mudau said.

He was disheartened that, since the incident, no representative from the school’s management or the School Governing Body, has visited the family.

CV contacted Education Spokesperson, Sam Makondo, for comment.

“As a department, we condemn any act of violence in our schools. Schools are centres of teaching and learning. We want justice to take its course in terms of the person who was charged.”

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said he condemned violence in schools.

“We call upon parents and guardians to join hands with the police and teachers to ensure that schools remain safe at all times,” said Mojapelo.

A 21-year-old suspect appeared in the Vuwani Magistrate’s Court last Monday. He faces a charge of attempted murder and was denied bail.

The case was postponed to 5 March for a formal bail application.

