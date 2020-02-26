Crime 26.2.2020 09:45 pm

Man’s body found in police cell in Atlantis, Ipid to probe cause of death

News24 Wire
Man’s body found in police cell in Atlantis, Ipid to probe cause of death

Picture: iStock

Allegations surrounding his death are that the police physically assaulted him before he was arrested, but the cause of his death is still unknown.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the death of a 25-year-old man in the holding cells of a police station in Atlantis, Cape Town.

The Daily Voice reported Demitri Brewell’s family was alerted at 04.00am on Sunday that he was dead.

Allegations surrounding his death are that the police physically assaulted him before he was arrested, but the cause of his death is still unknown, and investigations are still under way.

“A week prior to his death, the police stopped him but found nothing on him. They beat him, his face was still swollen from that beating,” Brewell’s brother reportedly told The Daily Voice.

Western Cape police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said the “circumstances surrounding the death of a 25-year-old male who collapsed in the police cells in Atlantis, in the early hours of Sunday morning at about 00:30, are being investigated”.

“The suspect [Brewell] was apprehended on the evening of Saturday, February 22 after he was found in possession of drugs in Edinburgh Place.”

A post-mortem was yet to be conducted to determine the cause of his death, Malo added.

The acting national spokesperson for Ipid, Sontaga Seisa, said no arrests have been made yet as investigations were still under way.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
12 alleged robbers arrested 5 hours after cash-in-transit heist in North West 26.2.2020
Taxi driver shot dead in quarrel at Polokwane taxi rank 26.2.2020
KZN farm killing: Appropriate steps not being taken to curb murders, claims DA 26.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education UPDATE: Kidnapped Gauteng pupil has been found

Business News Mango cans all Lanseria flights

Editorials Mashaba is saying some very sensible things

Budget 2020 E-tolls could well be over, but who’ll pay Sanral’s debt? – Outa

Health Suspected coronavirus patients stopped at SA border


today in print

Read Today's edition