Crime 26.2.2020 12:26 pm

Truck with 700 bags of cement ploughs into 17 cars

Siso Naile
Truck with 700 bags of cement ploughs into 17 cars

Complete chaos on Doreen Road as onlookers stare at the unbelievable accident scene. Photo: Siso Naile.

Eyewitnesses allege the driver ignored the five-ton prohibition sign at the top of the hill.

A 43-year-old man was arrested yesterday, Tuesday, 25 February, and charged with reckless or negligent driving after ploughing into numerous vehicles with a 30-ton truck and trailer.

A total of 17 cars were severely damaged and at least seven people were injured, including a nine-year-old boy, who all were rushed to various hospitals following the disastrous accident, reports the Roodepoort Northsider.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson, Wayne Minnaar, who confirmed the arrest of the driver, said the driver alleged that the brakes of the truck had failed.

Emergency services hard at work at the scene. Photo: Siso Naile.

However, according to onlookers, his excuse wasn’t acceptable as he had ignored the five-ton prohibition sign at the top of the hill.

His careless action resulted in the truck carrying about 700 bags of cement to jackknife and plough into the other vehicles, while shedding its load and damaging a property wall adjacent to the Ruimsig Shopping Centre.

Emergency services worked until late to clear the cement that covered the road. The corner of Doreen and Malcolm Roads remained cordoned off, which severely affected traffic yesterday and this morning.

Complete chaos on Doreen Road as onlookers stare at the unbelievable accident scene. Photo: Siso Naile.

The initial report by the Northsider was flooded with Facebook comments, with concerned residents asking tough questions.

Anna Lewis said: “Why are trucks driving on that road? Really hope authorities wake up and do something. How many more lives must be claimed? So sorry for everybody involved.”

Leanne Diedericks said that trucks shouldn’t be using those roads; tata ma chance (taking chances).

JD Holtzhausen added: “Really again. Why can’t we ban trucks on that road?”

Christo Venter reckoned hefty fines would solve the problem: “Metro should fine every truck travelling on Doreen at least R500,000; the word will spread quickly.”

Lastly, Mpho Kotoane-Gupta said it was high time truck owners got charged with their drivers because they forced them to drive these unroadworthy trucks.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Five dead after sedan and petrol tanker collide in Limpopo 1.1.2020
Two seriously injured after N1 crash in Randburg 19.11.2019
Driver killed after truck crashes into house in Durban 15.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education UPDATE: Kidnapped Gauteng pupil has been found

Business News Mango cans all Lanseria flights

Editorials Mashaba is saying some very sensible things

Budget 2020 E-tolls could well be over, but who’ll pay Sanral’s debt? – Outa

Health Suspected coronavirus patients stopped at SA border


today in print

Read Today's edition