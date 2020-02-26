Man arrested while another dies after falling from pole during battery, cable theft

One suspect was arrested while in the process of stealing tower batteries, transformer cables, and oil while another allegedly fell from a pole and died instantly in Ga-Mohokoni, Limpopo, on Tuesday 25 February.

The police received information that there were people busy tampering with the transformer and tower batteries at the said premises.

The police found two suspects busy dismantling the transformer and had already drained the transmission oil into a 5-litre container after rushing to the scene.

One suspect fled into the nearby bushes while firing shots at the police who chased after him.

He was later arrested and admitted to a local hospital under police guard after sustaining injuries during the shootout with the police.

The second suspect, who apparently made use of a makeshift stepladder to climb up, was found still on the pole and he allegedly tried to evade arrest by jumping off.

He then hit the ground head first and was certified dead on the scene.

Unaware that the police were already at the scene, the other two suspects who apparently came to fetch the stolen goods arrived driving a sedan motor vehicle and they were immediately arrested.

All the suspects are reportedly from Hammanskraal in the north of Pretoria.

Limpopo’s Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, has commended the members for their swift response and also thanked community members for assisting the police in apprehending one of the suspects.

A case of theft and malicious damage to property was registered while the investigation is still ongoing.

The three suspects are expected to appear in Bolobedu Magistrate’s Court on Thursday 27 February.

