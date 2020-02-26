Crime 26.2.2020 09:50 am

Biker doing 199km/h fails to make it to church on time

Kempton Express
Five motorists were detained following a high speed operation on the R21 on Sunday.

A 39-year-old man on a BMW motorcycle did not make it to the church on time as he was arrested for speeding on the R21 on Sunday.

The man, doing 199km/h, told metro police officers he was rushing to church when he was caught at 8am, reports the Kempton Express.

He was one of five speedsters arrested for speeding during an operation from 4am to 9am on both the north and southbound carriageways between Pomona and the R23 off-ramps.

At 5am, a 38-year old male driver in a Toyota light delivery vehicle was arrested for driving at 189km/h.

The other three offenders, including a female driver, cited reasons like late for work and rushing to the airport. They clocked speeds between 169km/h and 171km/h.

The drivers were detained at Kempton Park Police Station for reckless and negligent driving. They were all released on a bail of R1,000 each.

