Armed men allegedly rob eight women at Kempton Park estate agency

Eight women employed at a real estate agency on Duvenhage Avenue in Edleen were robbed by two armed suspects on Thursday last week just before 3pm.
The women were instructed to cooperate and to hand over their cell phones and jewellery. Four laptops were also stolen.
Norkem Park SAPS spokesperson, Sgt Johanna Madiga, confirmed the incident.
When the robbers entered, it was initially thought they were clients.
The estate agency’s rental manager and receptionist were confronted first, as they were nearest to the entrance.
The rental manager, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Kempton Express she and seven other women were told to cooperate or else the men would “run and fetch an AK47 to reason with us”.
CCTV footage was obtained of the two suspects that held up eight women at a real estate agency on Duvenhage Avenue. The men were armed with handguns.
“They were both armed with handguns,” she said.
She said prior to this incident, six months ago, three separate armed robberies occurred at another business on the same street.
“We all received trauma counselling and our boss said improved security measures would be taken to curb any further crimes.”
No one was hurt during the robbery.
Madiga said one of the suspects wielded his firearm, while the other shouted instructions to the women to keep calm and not press the panic button.
“The suspects fled in a blue Hyundai Elantra. The same suspects are believed to have robbed another estate agency in Springs,” said Madiga.
Madiga appealed to the community to contact the police if they have any information regarding the incident. The person to contact is Col André Potgieter on 011 391 1814.
