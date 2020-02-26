Armed men allegedly rob eight women at Kempton Park estate agency

Eight women employed at a real estate agency on Duvenhage Avenue in Edleen were robbed by two armed suspects on Thursday last week just before 3pm.

The women were instructed to cooperate and to hand over their cell phones and jewellery. Four laptops were also stolen.

Norkem Park SAPS spokesperson, Sgt Johanna Madiga, confirmed the incident.

When the robbers entered, it was initially thought they were clients.

The estate agency’s rental manager and receptionist were confronted first, as they were nearest to the entrance.

The rental manager, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Kempton Express she and seven other women were told to cooperate or else the men would “run and fetch an AK47 to reason with us”.