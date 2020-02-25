Crime 25.2.2020 10:57 pm

Man shot dead, girl killed in crossfire in Ocean View

The man, 31, was shot in Andromeda Way and died due to his injuries, said Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

A man and a girl were shot dead in Ocean View, Cape Town, on Tuesday evening, Western Cape police have confirmed.

“According to available information, the seven-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire and was wounded in the chest and hand.”

She was transported to a medical facility, where she later died.

Rwexana said Anti-Gang Unit members were patrolling the area.

“The circumstances surrounding both incidents are under investigation. Detectives are following up on leads in order to bring the perpetrators to book.”

