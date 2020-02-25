Lesufi condemns murder of girl, 4, allegedly at the hands of her father

Acting Gauteng Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi has condemned the murder of a four-year-old girl in Soweto, allegedly at the hands of her father.

The 57-year-old man, who was arrested on Sunday, appeared in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

“The child had bruises all over her body,” police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela told News24 on Monday.

Lesufi said the Bill of Rights protected children against maltreatment and any form of abuse.

“What is even more worrisome is that this heinous act was allegedly committed by the child’s father – a person who we presume to be a guardian and protector of his family.

“[I] am dismayed and disappointed by these allegations,” he added.

The child was taken to a clinic hours after the assault. Doctors, however, said by that time the four-year-old had already died.

The department appealed to the justice department to impose harsh sentences on perpetrators.

It also called on communities to report child abuse.

“As a department, we condemn this kind of behaviour. We have assigned a team of social workers to go to the family and determine how best we can assist,” said Lesufi.

According to SABC News, the man’s case was postponed until Monday so he could hire a lawyer.

