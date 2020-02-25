Crime 25.2.2020 07:27 pm

Two men shot dead in taxi in Paarl

News24 Wire
Bullet casings crime scene. Picture: SAPS

Last week, 41-year-old taxi owner Nkosiyabo Mhobo was shot dead in Mbekweni, according to the Paarl Post.

Two people were shot dead in a taxi in Paarl on Tuesday, Western Cape police said.

The Toyota Quantum, which had two occupants, was travelling on Pinzi Street at around 12.45pm when unidentified people in a taxi shot at the vehicle, said Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

Two men in their thirties were killed.

“The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. Detectives are following up on leads in order to bring those responsible to book.”

The nearby Phola Park clinic was closed due to unrest in the area and residents were asked to visit Paarl Hospital until further notice.

It reported that three taxi drivers were killed last month, with taxi violence rife over the past few months.

