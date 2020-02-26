Zebediela shortcut of muggings and rape to be cleared – MEC

A shortcut between a village and a school in Zebediela, outside Lebowakgomo, is to be re-gravelled and the bush cleared after two Grade 12 pupils were raped there, Limpopo MEC for education Polly Boshielo said yesterday. The pupils were raped walking to Tubake Secondary School in Zebediela on Saturday. The pathway goes between Magatle and Mapatjakeng village and is mostly used by villagers and teachers to get to and from the school. But this week it emerged that armed criminals lie in wait along the path to either mug, rape or kill unsuspecting victims. The road goes through thick shrub...

A shortcut between a village and a school in Zebediela, outside Lebowakgomo, is to be re-gravelled and the bush cleared after two Grade 12 pupils were raped there, Limpopo MEC for education Polly Boshielo said yesterday.

The pupils were raped walking to Tubake Secondary School in Zebediela on Saturday.

The pathway goes between Magatle and Mapatjakeng village and is mostly used by villagers and teachers to get to and from the school.

But this week it emerged that armed criminals lie in wait along the path to either mug, rape or kill unsuspecting victims. The road goes through thick shrub and dense bush, making it easy for criminals to hide.

There is a road from the village to the school, but most children and villagers prefer to use the path as it is a shorter route.

Now the angry villagers have called on the departments of education and of public works to build a new, shorter road to the school and clear away the thick bush along it so their children will be safe.

“Talks are already afoot with the department of public works to re-gravel and clear the road. We, as the department, believe school children have the right to safety going to school, during lessons and after lessons,” Boshielo said.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojalefa said police were still hunting the rape suspects. He added that the 43-year-old man arrested after the rape of five minors in Tswinga Gotha village outside Thohoyandou now faced another charge.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.