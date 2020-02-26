 
 
Crime 26.2.2020 06:30 am

Zebediela shortcut of muggings and rape to be cleared – MEC

Alex Matlala
Limpopo education MEC Polly Boshielo. Picture: Twitter / @pollyboshielo

The action comes after two pupils were raped walking to Tubake Secondary School in Zebediela on Saturday.

A shortcut between a village and a school in Zebediela, outside Lebowakgomo, is to be re-gravelled and the bush cleared after two Grade 12 pupils were raped there, Limpopo MEC for education Polly Boshielo said yesterday. The pupils were raped walking to Tubake Secondary School in Zebediela on Saturday. The pathway goes between Magatle and Mapatjakeng village and is mostly used by villagers and teachers to get to and from the school. But this week it emerged that armed criminals lie in wait along the path to either mug, rape or kill unsuspecting victims. The road goes through thick shrub...
