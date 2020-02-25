Tshwane school attack: Father shot and critically wounded, wife and son assaulted

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a man was shot and his family assaulted with crowbars at the Tshwane Muslim School in Laudium on Monday evening.

The victim, who works at the school, was leaving a meeting when he was accosted by an unknown number of suspects.

Laudium disaster management chairperson Ibrahim Dockrat said the man, who was accompanied by his wife and son, were walking back to their home, which is behind the school, when they were attacked.

It is believed that he was shot while defending his wife and son, who were assaulted with crowbars.

The man, who was shot in the stomach and shoulder, was airlifted to Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg, where he had surgery.

Dockrat said one of the bullets was wedged in his spine.

He was in a critical but stable condition. His wife and son were also hospitalised but have since been treated for minor injuries and discharged, Dockrat added.

He said the incident happened on the school grounds and it appeared the suspects were trying to break into the school.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed the incident and said a case of attempted murder was being investigated.

“Police received information about a shooting at Tshwane Muslim School, Laudium. Police responded swiftly on the information provided,” Masondo said.

“[The] victim was found shot and wounded in the upper body, and the other victims sustained injuries.”

Masondo said the suspects fled the scene after the shooting and the motive for the attack was unknown.

