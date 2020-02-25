Police arrest fourth man for murder of 72-year-old Durban woman

Police in Chatsworth, Durban, travelled to the Eastern Cape to arrest a fourth suspect in the murder of 72-year-old pensioner Jinsee Ram.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said on Tuesday that a Chatsworth detective team had gone to Lusikisiki, where a fourth man was arrested for Ram’s murder.

She was killed during a home invasion in her Kharwastan residence in Robin Street, about 20km from Durban Central.

Naicker said the 37-year-old man had been brought to KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday morning and was being detained pending a first court appearance.

He added that, on Monday, another suspect, 28-year-old Luvo Ntshizana, had appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court.

“He was denied bail and will appear in court again on 27 February 2020, when he will join his co-accused.”

On Wednesday last week, police arrested a 30-year-old man, one day after Ram’s murder.

Naicker said detectives had worked relentlessly overnight to ensure the man was caught.

He was arrested in Greyville and is believed to have worked as a gardener for Ram.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Ram had been at home when the four men entered and attacked her.

She said the men had fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

