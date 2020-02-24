Crime 24.2.2020 05:35 pm

Soweto man to appear in court for allegedly beating child, 4, to death with a belt

News24 Wire
File Photo.

The 57-year-old man was arrested on Sunday.

A Soweto man will appear in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for allegedly beating his four-year-old daughter to death.

“The child had bruises all over the body,” police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela told News24 on Monday.

The child was only taken to the clinic hours after the alleged assault. Doctors, however, said by that time the four-year-old had already died.

IOL reported Sandile Gwayi, the Communication Manager for the Johannesburg health district, said the child was taken to the Chiawelo Clinic and it was established that she was beaten with a belt.

“The child had bruises on the upper body, chest, back and neck. She also had cuts on the lips and arms,” Gwayi told the publication.

The clinic then called the police and the man was arrested and charged with murder.

