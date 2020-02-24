Crime 24.2.2020 01:06 pm

Man, 43, arrested for allegedly raping five minors

Police say the victims are aged between four and 10.

A 43-year-old suspect was on Sunday arrested by the police in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, on charges of allegedly raping five minor children aged between four and 10 years at Tswinga Gotha village.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said: “Two of the victims, aged four and 10, are from the same family and were allegedly raped on Thursday 20 and Friday 21 February 2020 respectively. The other three victims aged four, seven and nine are from different families.”

Mojapelo said it was alleged that all the victims were forced by the suspect to his place of residence where he allegedly raped them in his house.

“Community members received information, caught the suspect and started assaulting him. The police were alerted and reacted swiftly. The suspect was then rescued and arrested.”

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, has strongly condemned these incidents and has instructed members of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offenses (FCS) Unit to tighten all the screws when investigating these cases to ensure successful prosecution.

The suspect is appearing in Thohoyandou magistrate court today, Monday 24 February on five counts of rape.

