Crime 24.2.2020 09:07 am

Former Drakensberg Boys’ Choir pupil to go on trial for rape of 13-year-old boy – report

News24 Wire
Former Drakensberg Boys’ Choir pupil to go on trial for rape of 13-year-old boy – report

Drakensberg Boys' Choir School. Image: Facebook

School principal Greg Brooks told eNCA that the school dealt with the matter appropriately in terms of its code of conduct.

A former Drakensberg Boys’ Choir School pupil will go on trial in April for the alleged rape of a younger boy.

According to a report by eNCA, the incident is said to have taken place in 2018.

The 13-year-old victim reportedly related to his mother how he was forced to perform oral sex on a 14-year-old fellow pupil at the school’s dormitory.

According to the mother, the incident was not reported to her until three days later, following which she opened a criminal case at the Winterton Police Station.

According to eNCA’s report, the school launched its own disciplinary hearing where it was found that the sexual act was consensual.

The alleged victim’s mother is reportedly accusing the school of trying to cover up the incident.

The National Prosecuting Authority is reportedly pursuing a case of rape after examining the evidence.

Director of the Centre for Child Law Karabo Ozah told eNCA teachers had the obligation to report sexual misconduct to the police.

She also told the broadcaster that a 14-year-old is legally presumed to have criminal capacity.

School principal Greg Brooks told eNCA that the school dealt with the matter appropriately in terms of its code of conduct. He reportedly said the school would cooperate with the investigation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Uncle, 26, arrested for alleged rape of four-year-old niece 23.2.2020
Father sentenced to life for raping his daughter for 11 years 22.2.2020
80-year-old North West man in court for rape of girlfriend’s grandchild 20.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Proteas Rabada and co shine at the death as gutsy Proteas level T20 series

Things to do Askari Lodge: Get up close and personal with the Big 5

Personal Finance This is what long-term investing looks like

Politics Boy Mamabolo apologises to Malema for ‘false’ abuse allegations

Government One year since Ramaphosa’s first Sona, and SOEs are still in a sorry state


today in print

Read Today's edition