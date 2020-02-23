Uncle, 26, arrested for alleged rape of four-year-old niece

Police in the Northern Cape arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly raping his four-year-old niece.

Police in the province said the case is being investigated by its family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit (FCS).

“The matter was reported to the police on 22 February 2020 with allegations that the suspect raped the four-year-old girl at their place of residence which they share in Danielskuil.

“The suspect is expected to appear before Postmasburg Court soon on a charge of rape. Police investigation continues.”

In a separate incident, two suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing diesel from a Transnet pipeline in Delmas on Friday.

“The two were arrested after Transnet security guards spotted a diesel tanker with eight suspects next to it. The suspects ran in different directions after they realised that they were recognised however the guards managed to arrest the two suspects one of whom was the alleged driver.

“A further search of the area yielded no further good results for the security guards despite being joined by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, Delmas SAPS, Witbank SAPS, Flying Squad and the LCRC.

“On the scene members managed to seize a twenty thousand diesel tanker, two small generators, one inside the truck, the other mounted to a hose which was busy extracting the diesel from the pipeline and other instruments.

“The suspects aged between 21 and 28 are expected to appear before the Delmas Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 24 February 2020 for theft of diesel and malicious damage to property. Investigations are still ongoing and further arrest cannot be ruled out.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.