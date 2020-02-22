Police hunt for gunmen after 2 men killed in suspected taxi violence in Ekurhuleni

The death of two men on Friday evening, in what is believed to be taxi-related violence in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, has led to a massive police manhunt for the gunmen.

According to police, a white Hyundai X35 carrying an unknown number of occupants, approached a taxi squad car driving along Modjadji Street and the occupants opened fire.

The four occupants of the taxi squad car were collecting taxi money from the taxi owners, police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said in a statement.

“Three people were shot, two of whom were declared dead on the scene. One was rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition and the fourth victim was unharmed. Both the deceased were men,” Makhubele said.

Police have opened two cases of murder and one of attempted murder.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela urged investigators to ensure that the perpetrators were found and brought to book.

AK-47 and pistol cartridges

In a separate statement, the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport said police recovered several spent AK-47 and pistol cartridges at the scene.

The department added that there was a second, unrelated shooting in Cosmo City, north of Johannesburg, on Friday evening, which was also allegedly taxi related.

“In Cosmo City, police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a man was wounded during a shootout near Cosmo Mall last night,” the statement read.

“With the assistance of the community police managed to arrest one suspect who was in possession of an unlicensed firearm, while another assailant managed to escape the scene and is still at large.”

Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo, condemned both incidents.

“The loss of a life due to senseless violence is unacceptable. I would also like to wish a speedy recovery to those who are in hospital. These incidents of violence undermine the progress we have made in collaboration with the Gauteng taxi industry,” Mamabolo said.

