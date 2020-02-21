Crime 21.2.2020 04:54 pm

29 kids crammed into unregistered minibus taxi, driver has no licence – metro police

News24 Wire
Image: Arrive Alive website/ER24

Tshwane Metro Police Department chief Steven Ngobeni encouraged parents to vet the transportation their children use.

Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officers pulled over a minibus taxi near Soshanguve in Gauteng on Friday to find 29 pupils aboard, that the vehicle was unregistered and that the driver had no licence.

The vehicle was stopped along the Mabopane highway and officers impounded it.

The driver was fined for operating a vehicle without the necessary licences.

TMPD chief Steven Ngobeni encouraged parents to vet the transportation their children use.

Ngobeni promised that metro police officers would continue to work hard to clamp down on lawlessness on the roads.

