KZN woman kidnapped after responding to job ad on social media

The police in KwaZulu-Natal have issued a warning and a word of caution to citizens “to always be vigilant” of job opportunities advertised on social media.

This after a 25-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped by five unknown men after responding to a job advert posted on social media.

Provincial police spokesperson, Captian Nqobile Gwala said: “Those that are aware of employment scams or illegal employment activities, should immediately report such to the police.”

Gwala said after seeing the job advertisement on social media, the 25-year-old woman called the contact person listed on the advertisement and the two agreed to meet at the Marianridge pool in Durban.

“On 15 February 2020, she was kidnapped by five unknown men when she arrived at the meeting point. She was allegedly held in the bushes at Marianridge and a R20,000 ransom demand was made to her family,” Gwala said.

She said the matter was reported to the police and an investigation was initiated after a case was opened in at the Marianhill police station.

“Yesterday, various units in the SAPS conducted an operation in the Marianhill police precinct. During the search, police found women’s clothing as well as a bag in the bushes. Late last night the victim was released by her captors. The operation is still on-going as police continue to hunt down the perpetrators.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

