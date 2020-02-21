Crime 21.2.2020 10:07 am

Prasa state capture commission evidence stolen

Citizen reporter
Suspects managed to steal at least six laptops from the offices of Prasa’s council for the state capture commission proceedings

Information about the capture of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), which was due to be presented at the Zondo Commission, has been stolen.

City Press reports that an unknown number of suspects managed to steal at least six laptops from the offices of advocate Schabort Potgieter.

Burglars reportedly ground the external burglar bars and broke into the offices last Friday and gained entry to the building in Kilner Park, Pretoria.

Once inside, they found their way into a safe where the evidence was kept.

Potgieter is Prasa’s council for the state capture commission proceedings.

The publication reports that Potgieter noticed the break in the following day when he went to collect some documents for the commission.

The break-in is currently under investigation.

