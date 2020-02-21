Enock Mpianzi’s family wants those found guilty of wrongdoing to be criminally charged

The family of a Parktown Boys’ High School Grade 8 pupil who drowned while attending an orientation camp near Brits in North West wants those found guilty of wrongdoing to be criminally charged.

This as they embark on a civil case following the death of 13-year-old Enock Mpianzi, who drowned in the Crocodile River while at the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge.

“If people committed criminal offences during this harrowing event, charges need to be laid against people who were at the event when it took place, alternatively maybe the principal, even the government. Criminal charges must be instituted and whoever is liable must be called to account,” the family’s legal representative, Ian Levitt, told News24 on Thursday.

He said a civil claim would also be instituted once the forensic investigation report, which is being compiled by Harris Nupen Molebatsi Attorneys, was completed.

The report was meant to be released on Thursday evening. However, two hours before it was due to be released, the department postponed it, saying it would be “insensitive” to release it without the family’s blessings.

Levitt said the family was struggling to come to terms with Enock’s death, adding they were in a bad state.

On Wednesday, News24 reached out to Mpianzi’s father, Guy Intamba, who said they were no longer speaking to the media and their lawyers, Ian Levitt Attorneys, would do so.

Shortly after Mpianzi’s death, the EFF visited the family and offered them the services of three high-profile lawyers, News24 reported.

“Our support for the family does not in any way put any conditions or impose ourselves to this family.

“We are genuinely here to support you and we are not in front we are just behind you. We cannot say we are behind you and find ourselves in front of you. We are behind anything you want,” EFF leader Julius Malema told the family.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.