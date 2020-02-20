Two arrested for murder of US man in attempted hijacking in Midrand

A joint-intelligence led operation by the SAPS and JMPD has led to the arrest of two suspects who were sought for the murder of Michael Clifford Edwards, a USA national killed in an attempted hijacking in Midrand last month.

Police launched a manhunt for the suspects who were driving a white Audi A4 with unknown registration numbers, after an attempted hijacking during which a man was killed and his wife injured.

It is reported that the injured woman was driving their Nissan X-Trail and stopped at a red traffic light at the intersection of Maple and Kyalami Main Roads when two men allegedly stormed the couple’s vehicle and attempted to get inside the Nissan X-Trail, which then allegedly rolled back downhill and landed in a ditch.

Shots were allegedly fired from the suspects’ vehicle and the female driver was wounded in the upper body and her husband killed.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The first suspect, aged 27, was traced and arrested in Esselen Park in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday evening, while the second suspect, aged 36, was arrested yesterday.

Further investigations are underway to establish possible linkage of the suspects to other violent crimes.

The two are expected to appear before the Midrand Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has welcomed the arrest, said the SAPS in a statement.

