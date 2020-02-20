Crime 20.2.2020 01:01 pm

Second man arrested for murder of Durban pensioner Jinsee Ram

The man will share the dock with Ram’s 30-year-old gardener, who was arrested in connection with the murder in Greyville on Wednesday.

Police have made a second breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of 72-year-old Chatsworth pensioner Jinsee Ram, with the arrest of a 33-year-old man in the early hours of Thursday morning in Ndwedwe, north of Durban.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said: “Police recovered a small amount of cash together with a cellular phone. The 33-year-old man will appear with his co-accused at the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (Friday) on charges of murder and house robbery.”

Naicker said an identity parade would also be held.

According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, Ram was at home when four male intruders entered and attacked her.

She said the men took an undisclosed amount of money and fled.

