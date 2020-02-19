Crime 19.2.2020 08:09 pm

2 people, one a cop, arrested for ‘possession of stolen goods’

News24 Wire
2 people, one a cop, arrested for ‘possession of stolen goods’

Image: iStock

A 39-year-old sergeant from Mbekweni police station in Paarl was arrested at her house on Tuesday, while a 31-year-old man handed himself over to the police.

Two people, one of whom is a police officer, have been arrested for allegedly being in possession of stolen goods linked to a month-old car hijacking case.

A 39-year-old sergeant from Mbekweni police station in Paarl was arrested at her house on Tuesday, while a 31-year-old man handed himself over to the police.

The hijacking was reported to the police on January 20 by a transport company based in Wellington.

“Detectives investigating this matter received valuable information and obtained a search warrant to search a house in Sivivani Street, Mbekweni,” Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said.

At the house, the police confiscated computers, DStv decoders, toners, cellphones and cleaning material. The items were reportedly stolen during the hijacking.

The two accused are expected to appear in the Wellington Magistrate’s Court soon.

“The possibility of more charges being added cannot be ruled out at this stage,” Van Wyk said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Duo nabbed in Upington with dagga of R1.5m, allegedly from Lesotho 19.2.2020
Arrest made after murder of 72-year-old Durban woman 19.2.2020
Pharmacist, assistant bust for allegedly running ‘illegal’ clinic with stolen meds 18.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Norway weighs in on debate around De Klerk’s apartheid statement

Motoring News Dealers cry foul as you will soon be able to service your car anywhere

Courts Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe feels happy but conflicted about his release

Rugby ‘Bursting with pride’ – Springboks win prestigious Laureus award

Business News Busting the myth that SAA is ‘necessary’ for tourism


today in print

Read Today's edition