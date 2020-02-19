Man who allegedly killed his children in Limpopo still on the run

Four children were allegedly killed by their father at Ga-Phasha/Selatole village in Polokwane on Tuesday.

The children were aged between three and nine years old. Their father, whose identity is known to Steelburger/Lydenburg News, is currently on the run.

The children’s mother escaped unharmed.

Mecklenburg SAPS outside Burgersfort have launched a manhunt for the 52-year-old suspect, who allegedly killed the children with a sharp object.

The bodies of the children were found at two different locations in the area.

Limpopo SAPS’s spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said: “The suspect allegedly informed a neighbour this morning about the murders and also indicated to him the places where the bodies were kept. The police were then informed and on arrival, the lifeless bodies of three children aged 9, 7, and 5 were found in the nearby bushes, and that of a 3-year-old was found next to the local mountain, at about 3 kilometres from the first scene.”

Mojapelo said preliminary police investigations indicated that the suspect stopped the vehicle transporting the victims from school yesterday afternoon.

“The driver, who apparently knows the father, stopped and let the kids go with their father. Three of the children were found with stab wounds. The youngest was found with open wounds. The children were identified as Katlego Phasha 9, (boy), Joyce Pasha 7, (girl), Tshepo Phasha 5, (boy) and Adel Phasha 3, (girl).”

The motive for the brutal murder is not known at this stage. Four counts of murder have been opened, and police investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Lt Colonel Phillip Mohlala at 082 414 3070, or the Crime Stop Number 08 600 10111. More updates to follow.

