Crime 18.2.2020 10:00 pm

JMPD officer killed in ‘drunk driving incident’, DA to petition for harsher sentences

News24 Wire
JMPD officer killed in ‘drunk driving incident’, DA to petition for harsher sentences

Picture: Thinkstock

‘We can’t lose more lives in the name of drunk driving,’ former Joburg MMC for safety Michael Sun said.

The death of another Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer, allegedly at the hands of a drunk driver, has sparked the DA’s bid to petition parliament to amend laws for stricter and heftier sentences against those driving under the influence.

Former DA MMC for safety Michael Sun was up in arms after an on-duty JMPD officer was killed after being hit by an alleged drunk driver.

The officer was conducting a routine roadside check at around 15.55pm on Saturday along Vincent Road between Shinkova and Nyenga streets in Meadowlands, Soweto.

Sun said the officer involved had just finished checking a vehicle when a silver Honda Ballade approached the checkpoint without stopping.

The Honda crashed into the JMPD officer, killing him instantly.

Sun said the driver of the silver Honda was believed to have been under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested on the scene and detained at Meadowlands police station for further investigations.

Less than a month ago, convicted drunk driver Albert Pretorius was let off the hook by the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court when he was given a suspended sentence for killing JMPD officers Winnie Mokgolo, 35, and Sophie Ngoasheng, 45, Sun said.

“Pretorius was drunk at the time of the incident when he crashed into the two JMPD officers in his Toyota Hilux bakkie at a roadblock near Montecasino on January 29, 2018.

“He not only got a suspended sentence without having to spend a day in jail, but also got to keep his driving licence. We are devastated to hear of another death also caused by an alleged drunk driver on our roads. The DA sends its deepest condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the fallen JMPD officer.

“The country’s law is far too lenient on reckless and drunk drivers. The slap-on-the-wrist sentence passed down by the judiciary against Pretorius has set a bad precedent.

“I will be launching an online petition to parliament to ensure that the country’s laws are amended for stricter and heftier sentences. We can’t lose more lives in the name of drunk driving,” Sun said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Anti-corruption unit arrests its training instructor for alleged drunk driving 17.2.2020
Job axe falls under new Joburg ANC administration 29.1.2020
10 killed on Western Cape roads this weekend, 27 arrested for drunk driving 5.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Dealers cry foul as you will soon be able to service your car anywhere

Courts Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe feels happy but conflicted about his release

Rugby ‘Bursting with pride’ – Springboks win prestigious Laureus award

Business News Busting the myth that SAA is ‘necessary’ for tourism

Investigation DA finds ‘dead cow, a victim of corruption virus’ on trip to Vrede dairy farm


today in print

Read Today's edition