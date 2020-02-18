Crime 18.2.2020 11:02 am

Durban woman, 72, strangled to death in home invasion

News24 Wire
Durban woman, 72, strangled to death in home invasion

Picture: iStock

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived to find the pensioner had passed away after she was allegedly strangled.

A 72-year-old Durban woman has been strangled to death during a morning house robbery at her home in Kharwastan, Chatsworth, police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said four men had stormed into the home on Robin Street at 7.15am.

“It is alleged that the victim was at home when four suspects entered and attacked her. She was strangled to death. The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. Charges of murder and house robbery are being investigated by Chatsworth SAPS.”

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived to find the pensioner had passed away after she was allegedly strangled.

“Another woman in her 40s sustained serious injuries. Paramedics stabilised her, before transporting her to hospital.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Farmer in court for shooting 16-year-old boy who allegedly wanted to steal mielies 18.2.2020
Stella hostel murders: Xander Bylsma found guilty of strangling ex and her friend 18.2.2020
R5K bail for Durban cop accused of killing five family members, neighbour 17.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Dealers cry foul as you will soon be able to service your car anywhere

Courts Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe feels happy but conflicted about his release

Rugby ‘Bursting with pride’ – Springboks win prestigious Laureus award

Business News Busting the myth that SAA is ‘necessary’ for tourism

Investigation DA finds ‘dead cow, a victim of corruption virus’ on trip to Vrede dairy farm


today in print

Read Today's edition