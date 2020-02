Parents were calling for the expulsion of a Grade 9 pupil, who allegedly assaulted a fellow pupil in a gruesome attack at Fourways High School in Johannesburg. A case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened at the Douglasdale police station shortly after the incident and the victim, 15, was hospitalised after allegedly being beaten unconscious. According to sources close to the victim, his injuries were so severe he underwent multiple surgeries, brain scans and tests before he could finally return to school last week. The incident happened on 30 January. Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela confirmed...

Parents were calling for the expulsion of a Grade 9 pupil, who allegedly assaulted a fellow pupil in a gruesome attack at Fourways High School in Johannesburg.

A case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened at the Douglasdale police station shortly after the incident and the victim, 15, was hospitalised after allegedly being beaten unconscious.

According to sources close to the victim, his injuries were so severe he underwent multiple surgeries, brain scans and tests before he could finally return to school last week. The incident happened on 30 January.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela confirmed an investigation into the incident was ongoing and the suspect was arrested last week.

He was released into the custody of his parents after appearing at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court and was expected to appear in court again today.

Several videos of the incident have surfaced, showing the alleged perpetrator confronting the victim before throwing several blows at his face. The victim appears to be overpowered as a crowd gathers. In another video, it appears that at least one other pupil gets involved in the scuffle as the victim appears to have been knocked to the ground.

According to two sources who do not want to be named, parents at the school are concerned for the safety of the children who witnessed the incident, as they believed the suspect and some of those involved have gang affiliations.

Education department spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed the suspect, also 15, was suspended after a disciplinary hearing on Thursday last week.

“The school governing body has recommended expulsion to the HOD [head of department] and the recommendation is due for submission to the HOD tomorrow.

“All parents were informed of the said decision,” said Mabona. “Our psycho-social team continues to support the victim and visit the school tomorrow.

“We wish to call upon parents to assist [in instilling] discipline on their children. They must always remember schools are for knowledge enriching.”

The incident is one in a spate of criminality, violence and death at Gauteng schools since the beginning of the year.

The Gauteng education department confirmed an alleged bullying incident at Roodepark High School in Roodepoort, where a pupil, 17, was slammed on to a concrete floor during an altercation with another pupil. The injured pupil was admitted to a local hospital with cranial bleeding. Both pupils opened assault cases against each other.

In another incident, a female Grade 12 pupil allegedly stabbed a Grade 8 pupil to death outside a school in Kokosi township.

Several other deaths, accidental and otherwise, have rocked Gauteng schools since the beginning of the year.

