Man arrested for illegal possession of platinum worth approximately R800K

A 62-year-old man was arrested in Hartbeespoort on Thursday, 13 February for the illegal possession of unwrought platinum worth approximately R800,000.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said the suspect, Orelio Capazario, was arrested while busy with the smelting process on two gas burners and in the oven.

She said an operation by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation led to the arrest and upon a search of the premises they discovered a precious metals laboratory where the suspect was smelting the platinum.

“Bags containing unwrought platinum, chemicals and more processing equipment were reportedly found around the house and it was seized for further investigation,” Rikhotso said.

Capazario appeared in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Friday and was released on R5,000 bail.

The case was postponed to 30 March for further investigation.

