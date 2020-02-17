Crime 17.2.2020 08:14 am

Anti-corruption unit arrests its training instructor for alleged drunk driving

The anti-corruption unit was alerted by concerned members of the public who saw the instructor allegedly drinking at a liquor outlet in Pretoria West.

A traffic police firearm instructor is to appear at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday on drunk driving charges.

According to Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane, the 45-year-old instructor from Boekenhoutkloof Traffic Training College was arrested by members of the RTMC’s national traffic anti-corruption unit and Gauteng traffic police on Friday.

He was bust when he drove away after spending approximately four hours at the watering hole.

The instructor was driving in an unmarked RTMC vehicle with a portable blue light when he was apprehended. He was also found to be in possession of his official firearm and wearing an RTMC uniform.

The alcohol screening indicated that he was above the permitted alcohol limit for driving.

He was then taken to a district surgeon at Steve Biko Academic Hospital where confirmatory blood samples were taken.

“The RTMC welcomes the arrest as it proves that no one is above the law. It is an embarrassment that a person in this position of responsibility allegedly failed to respect the law,” Zwane said.

“The anti-corruption unit is commended for demonstrating that law enforcement officers must do their work without fear, favour or any other consideration.”

Members of the public are urged to report bad behaviour by traffic officers including fraud and corruption on 0861 400 800 or via WhatsApp on 083 293 7989.

Wheels24 reported that there were 86 160 cases of motorists driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol in the 2017/18 crime statistics.

This represents an increase of 14.8% over the previous reporting period.

