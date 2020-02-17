 
 
Crime 17.2.2020 05:30 am

How the US has helped to crack down on child porn in SA

Sipho Mabena
Image: iStock

Personal computers, hard drives, flash drives, tablets and cellphones were seized by the Saps’ Serial and Electronic Investigation Unit.

An intelligence-driven operation by the specialised unit of the South African Police Service (Saps) and the United States’ department of homeland security has smashed what is believed to be yet another international child pornography ring, with tentacles in Gauteng. The four-day operation, codenamed “Moonlight”, was conducted last week, leading to the arrest of five suspects – among them a daycare centre owner, convicted rapist and married father of three – believed to be part of an international child pornography syndicate. Dozens of personal computers, hard drives, flash drives, tablets and cellphones with explicit child abuse material were seized during the...
