Police officer arrested over family massacre in KZN

News24 Wire
Photograph for illustrative purposes. Photo: File

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the 51-year-old warrant officer was arrested in Johannesburg on Friday.

A police officer is the second person to be arrested in connection with an orchestrated hit that claimed the lives of a family of six in Mpumalanga, Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Sunday.

He was expected to appear in court on Monday to face murder and attempted murder charges.

“He will join his co-accused Buhlebakhe Khomo, 29, who was arrested on January 2, 2020. More arrests are expected as the investigation progresses.”

Father Mvumo Msomi, his son, Dumisani, daughters Philisiwe and Celiwe, and their cousin, Dumisani Ntuli, were shot and killed while watching television at their home in Unit 3, Mpumalanga, on 11 December.

Their neighbour, Bongani Ndlovu, was also murdered during the attack, while a three-year-old was injured.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula said detectives from the Organised Crime Unit, led by Brigadier Teboho Mbele, had been investigating the matter for two months.

“Despite many challenges, they have been able to make a breakthrough. We will leave no stone unturned and ensure that the perpetrators face the full might of the law,” he said.

