Deputy minister, MEC in Alexandra after woman killed in police shootout

Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale and Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko are expected to address Alexandra residents on Sunday during the Ministerial Imbizo, following the death of Samantha Mathane-Radebe, who was allegedly killed by a local policeman.

Mathane-Radebe was shot and killed, allegedly by a stray bullet, after getting off a minibus taxi near her home in Alexandra on January 15, a month after getting married.

Another person who was close to Mathane-Radebe was also struck by a bullet as they were hiding from a shootout, allegedly between police officers and hijackers.

Mathane-Radebe died on the scene, while the injured man was taken to hospital.

Her death sparked outrage in the community.

An eyewitness, who was also nearly hit by flying bullets, claimed there was no shootout between the hijackers and the police, but that Alexandra police had opened fire on suspects who had already surrendered, and had struck Mathane-Radebe and the other man.

Residents then marched to the police station, demanding the arrest of the police officer.

The matter is currently being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

Police have confirmed that firearms used by the officers during the shootout have been taken away and booked in for ballistic testing.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.