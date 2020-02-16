Crime 16.2.2020 09:27 am

Cele to attend funeral of slain Free State cop

News24 Wire
Cele to attend funeral of slain Free State cop

Police Minister Bheki Cele speaks at a media briefing, 14 January 2020, at the Linden Police Station. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Police Minister Bheki Cele will attend the funeral of slain police officer Sergeant Lloyd Poonyane in Rammulotsi outside Viljoenskroon in the Free State.

The 41-year-old Poonyane was gunned down while on duty in Vierfontein last week.

It is alleged that on February 11 Poonyane and his colleague, Sergeant Lydia Tladi, 45, were on duty when they spotted a Ford Bantam bakkie with two suspicious occupants.

The officers, who were travelling in a marked police van, followed the bakkie as far as Orkney.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo earlier said the two officers had approached the bakkie on foot after the driver brought it to a halt at a stop sign.

“The occupants also got out of their vehicle and denied the police the opportunity to search their vehicle. An argument ensued, resulting in the suspects allegedly shooting both SAPS members,” said Naidoo.

Poonyane died after being shot in the chest, while Tladi was wounded in her leg.

The gunmen fled with the officers’ service pistols and ammunition.

Following the incident, national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole activated a team from the North West Organised Crime Unit, Klerksdorp Trio Crime Unit, national and provincial crime intelligence units, as well as a tactical response team, to trace the suspects.

Two suspects were arrested within 48 hours of the shooting.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Five arrested for child pornography in Gauteng 16.2.2020
WATCH: Tembisa woman to sue police for unlawful arrest 14.2.2020
Parliament not distracted by ‘conspiracy theories’ as EFF claims Sona cops plot 11.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Hundreds of new textbooks dumped in Polokwane suburb

Entertainment ‘The River’, ‘The Republic’ and ‘Fiela se Kind’ lead as 14th Annual SAFTAs’ nominees announced

Columns Cosatu is correct about PIC funds and Eskom

WATCH: Ahead of SONA, kids share what they think the president needs to focus on

World Coronavirus death, infection rates spike after China changes counting methods


today in print

Read Today's edition