Three men facing kidnapping, attempted murder charges after alleging a former employee stole car batteries

Three suspects are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court soon on kidnapping and murder charges after tracking down a former employee and accusing him of stealing.

The three aged between 47 and 52 years were arrested on Thursday after they allegedly pounced on their victim while he was looking for work in the Hartebeespoort dam area.

Captain Bonginkosi Msimango said they accused the man of stealing car batteries while he was still employed by one of the suspects.

He said the victim was forced into the car and was taken to one of the suspects’ places where he was tied up and beaten. The suspects then drove to the victim’s house to look for their batteries.

Community members alerted the police about the incident, leading to the arrest of the three suspects.

“We appeal to the community not to take the law into their own hands but to report the matter to the police for further investigations,” Msimango said in a statement.

