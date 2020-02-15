Crime 15.2.2020 04:48 pm

Woman arrested for allegedly selling drug-laced cakes to high school pupils

News24 Wire
Woman arrested for allegedly selling drug-laced cakes to high school pupils

Image: iStock.

12 pupils were hospitalised after they started shaking, vomiting and bleeding from their noses.

Gauteng police say a 21-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly selling cakes laced with narcotic substances to pupils at the Ikusasalethu Secondary School in Braamfisherville, Soweto.

The incident happened on Thursday. Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela said that the school’s principal initially thought that 12 pupils had taken drugs when they started shaking, vomiting and bleeding from their noses.

The pupils were taken to various hospitals, including Bheki Mlangeni, for examination. Here it was discovered that they had ingested drugs from the cakes.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said in a tweet on Friday: “Learners were rushed to various hospitals. Majority were discharged yesterday and today. Few are still critical at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.”

The woman would appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Makhubela said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Sam ‘Mshengu’ Chabalala arrested again for allegedly attempting to bribe a cop – report 14.2.2020
Stolen bakkie leads to arrest of cash-in-transit robbery suspects 14.2.2020
Man who allegedly killed Western Cape librarian arrested after hiding in forest 13.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Hundreds of new textbooks dumped in Polokwane suburb

Entertainment ‘The River’, ‘The Republic’ and ‘Fiela se Kind’ lead as 14th Annual SAFTAs’ nominees announced

Columns Cosatu is correct about PIC funds and Eskom

WATCH: Ahead of SONA, kids share what they think the president needs to focus on

World Coronavirus death, infection rates spike after China changes counting methods


today in print

Read Today's edition