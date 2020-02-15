Woman arrested for allegedly selling drug-laced cakes to high school pupils

Gauteng police say a 21-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly selling cakes laced with narcotic substances to pupils at the Ikusasalethu Secondary School in Braamfisherville, Soweto.

The incident happened on Thursday. Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela said that the school’s principal initially thought that 12 pupils had taken drugs when they started shaking, vomiting and bleeding from their noses.

The pupils were taken to various hospitals, including Bheki Mlangeni, for examination. Here it was discovered that they had ingested drugs from the cakes.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said in a tweet on Friday: “Learners were rushed to various hospitals. Majority were discharged yesterday and today. Few are still critical at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.”

This happened yesterday. They bought cakes from somebody in the community. Learners were rushed to various hospitals. Majority were discharged yesterday and today. Few are still critical at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. The seller of the cakes was arrested by the police — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) February 14, 2020

The woman would appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Makhubela said.

