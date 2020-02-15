Crime 15.2.2020 02:13 pm

Driver shot after giving two men a lift near Ladysmith

News24 Wire
Driver shot after giving two men a lift near Ladysmith

File photo: ER24

Circumstances leading to the shooting have not been established as yet, but police are investigating the matter.

A man believed to be in his 30s was shot and injured on Friday night after he gave two men a lift.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said paramedics had responded to a call shortly after 8.30pm about a shooting near the N3 Tugela Toll Plaza in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal.

“They found the police and other local authorities already at the scene. Upon further assessment, paramedics found the man still seated in his vehicle. He had sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh,” said Van Huyssteen in a statement.

It appears that the man was shot by two men he had given a lift to earlier. He, however, had managed to drive to the toll plaza to get assistance.

Circumstances leading to the shooting have not been established as yet, but police are investigating the matter.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Deadly parvovirus kills 26 dogs in Ladysmith 10.2.2020
Thai mall shooting survivors tracked killer via CCTV 9.2.2020
27 dead after ‘unprecedented’ mass shooting in Thailand 9.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Hundreds of new textbooks dumped in Polokwane suburb

Entertainment ‘The River’, ‘The Republic’ and ‘Fiela se Kind’ lead as 14th Annual SAFTAs’ nominees announced

Columns Cosatu is correct about PIC funds and Eskom

WATCH: Ahead of SONA, kids share what they think the president needs to focus on

World Coronavirus death, infection rates spike after China changes counting methods


today in print

Read Today's edition