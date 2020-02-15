Crime 15.2.2020 09:33 am

Suspect confesses in Facebook post to killing girlfriend, then kills himself

Nduduzo Nxumalo
Suspect confesses in Facebook post to killing girlfriend, then kills himself

Police open a docket for murder after a woman was found dead in her room. Photo: Nduduzo Nxumalo

It is alleged that her boyfriend strangled his girlfriend and later died on his way to hospital after drinking poison.

The Alexandra police have opened a docket for murder and inquest after the body of a woman was found in a room she was renting in Far East Bank, Alexandra, on 10 February, reports Alex News.

Alexandra Police Station spokesperson Sergeant Simphiwe Mbatha said: “I can confirm that the body of a woman was found in a house after her boyfriend posted on Facebook informing both his and her family about what he had done. The matter was reported to the police and they went to the house where the body was found partially covered with a blanket. It was later reported that the suspect had died on the way to hospital after he drank poison. The police are investigating the matter and a docket for murder and inquest was opened.”

In a Facebook post, the suspect accused the mother of his son of cheating on him and breaking up with him though he did all that she told him to do.

“I killed my girlfriend by strangling her to death at her new place in Far East Bank, see pictures for the full story and evidence of her cheating. I am committing suicide as I text this [to] inform my parents that they will find me at my place,” the Facebook post read.

The boyfriend further posted numerous screenshots believed to be the conversations between his girlfriend and her new boyfriend as his evidence that led him to kill the mother of his son.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Top cop calls for hunt of men who killed CT special task force member 14.2.2020
Ex-magistrate killed in apparent hijacking in Cape Town 13.2.2020
Gauteng pupil arrested for allegedly selling drugs at his school 13.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Hundreds of new textbooks dumped in Polokwane suburb

Entertainment ‘The River’, ‘The Republic’ and ‘Fiela se Kind’ lead as 14th Annual SAFTAs’ nominees announced

Columns Cosatu is correct about PIC funds and Eskom

WATCH: Ahead of SONA, kids share what they think the president needs to focus on

World Coronavirus death, infection rates spike after China changes counting methods


today in print

Read Today's edition