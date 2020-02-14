Crime 14.2.2020 12:15 pm

Sam ‘Mshengu’ Chabalala arrested again for allegedly attempting to bribe a cop – report

Citizen reporter
Sam ‘Mshengu’ Chabalala arrested again for allegedly attempting to bribe a cop – report

Sam "Mshengu" Chabalala. Picture: Instagram

The businessman was arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe a senior police official to release his impounded vehicle and to make his case from last year disappear.

Businessman Sam “Mshengu” Chabalala has reportedly been arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe a Mpumalanga senior police official to release his impounded vehicle and to make his case of alleged bribery, corruption, possession of an unlicensed firearm and fraud in terms of contravening the Immigration Act disappear.

Chabalala was arrested in September last year and faces charges of alleged bribery, corruption, possession of an unlicensed firearm and fraud in terms of contravening the Immigration Act.

He was arrested after an alleged attempt to pay home affairs officials R40,000 “to destroy reports of a fraudulently obtained South African identity document against him”, the Hawks said at the time.

The businessman was out on R200,000 bail in relation to that matter.

SowetanLive reports that following his arrest on Thursday he is expected to appear in the Middleburg Magistrate’s Court today where he is expected to be charged.

The publication reported that Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi only confirmed that a well-known businessman who was released on bail in September last year was arrested on Thursday.

Mulaudzi was quoted as saying that the arrested suspect had paid R50,000 as a deposit and on Thursday further paid R70,000 for his vehicle to be released and for the docket in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, to disappear.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Stolen bakkie leads to arrest of cash-in-transit robbery suspects 14.2.2020
Man who allegedly killed Western Cape librarian arrested after hiding in forest 13.2.2020
Hawks bust women boarding bus to Gauteng with explosives worth R1.2m 13.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Hundreds of new textbooks dumped in Polokwane suburb

Entertainment ‘The River’, ‘The Republic’ and ‘Fiela se Kind’ lead as 14th Annual SAFTAs’ nominees announced

Columns Cosatu is correct about PIC funds and Eskom

WATCH: Ahead of SONA, kids share what they think the president needs to focus on

World Coronavirus death, infection rates spike after China changes counting methods


today in print

Read Today's edition