Sam ‘Mshengu’ Chabalala arrested again for allegedly attempting to bribe a cop – report

Businessman Sam “Mshengu” Chabalala has reportedly been arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe a Mpumalanga senior police official to release his impounded vehicle and to make his case of alleged bribery, corruption, possession of an unlicensed firearm and fraud in terms of contravening the Immigration Act disappear.

Chabalala was arrested in September last year and faces charges of alleged bribery, corruption, possession of an unlicensed firearm and fraud in terms of contravening the Immigration Act.

He was arrested after an alleged attempt to pay home affairs officials R40,000 “to destroy reports of a fraudulently obtained South African identity document against him”, the Hawks said at the time.

The businessman was out on R200,000 bail in relation to that matter.

SowetanLive reports that following his arrest on Thursday he is expected to appear in the Middleburg Magistrate’s Court today where he is expected to be charged.

The publication reported that Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi only confirmed that a well-known businessman who was released on bail in September last year was arrested on Thursday.

Mulaudzi was quoted as saying that the arrested suspect had paid R50,000 as a deposit and on Thursday further paid R70,000 for his vehicle to be released and for the docket in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, to disappear.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

