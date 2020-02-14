R200K reward offered for stolen R3.5m Lamborghini Urus

Crime 14.2.2020 12:34 pm

Criminals have apparently come up with non-violent ways of taking cars from their owners.

South Africans have been left shocked after news that thieves had driven off with a R3.5-million Lamborghini Urus. The white sedan, with registration plate number JD89ZJ GP, went missing in Bedfordview last week.

The owner of the car has offered a R200,000 reward to anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of his car.

According to a post from Stolen Cars SA, this is the second Lamborghini Urus to be stolen in the country.

There is apparently an ongoing scam where car owners are called and told there is a recall from the vehicle manufacturer and warned that the dealership will not take responsibility should the owner continue driving their car. A tow truck is then sent to fetch the car and that will be it for the driver.

South Africans have taken to social media to voice their frustrations and shock at the audacity of people to take such a big car.

